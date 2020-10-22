Cuttack: As many as 67 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Thursday.

Out of the new 67 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 25 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 13 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 29 are local contact cases.

The total Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 14,350 including the 864 active cases.

“Another 66 recoveries (21st October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff, “the civic body tweeted.