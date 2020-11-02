Cuttack: As many as 65 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Monday.

Of the fresh 65 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 21 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 12 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 32 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased to 14,958. a total of 14,061 Covid-19 patients of the city have been cured while 69 persons succumbed to the virus, so far.

The active cases in the city now stands at 828, the civic body said.

“Another 46 recoveries (1st November data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.