Cuttack Coronavirus

Cuttack city reports 63 new Covid-19 cases; Active cases stand at 863

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 63 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the CMC said in tweet on Wednesday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 17 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 12 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 34 are local contact cases.

The total Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 14,283 including the 863 active cases.

