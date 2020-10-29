Cuttack: As many as 57 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Thursday.

Of the fresh 57 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 19 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 12 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 26 are local contact cases.

To date, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased to 14,738 including 828 active cases.

“Out of the 128 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 57 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).