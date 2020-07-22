Cuttack: As many as 54 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Cuttack city . With the new cases the tally has risen to 452, said Cutack Municipal Corporation (CMC)

Among the 54 new cases there are 2 local contact ones, 11 institutional quarantine cases and 41 home quarantine ones. Out of the 41 home quarantine cases , 32 cases are from Khatbin Sahi and 8 cases are from Shankarpur, Parida Sahi.

This morning, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has declared both the areas as containment zone.

Further contact tracing, testing, and sanitization of the concerned areas are underway.

Details are as follows:

With the new cases, the number of active cases in the city surged to 219. However, 225 patients have recovered from the disease and eight succumbed to the virus.