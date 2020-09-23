Cuttack coronavirus
Active surveillance activity continues unabated in Cuttack city, said CMC

Cuttack city reports 343 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 10576

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 343 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha  in last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh 266 positive cases in the city , 52 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine , while 91 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 200 are local contact cases.

With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 10,576 including 2,633 active cases.

“Out of the 577 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 343 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” the CMC tweeted.

