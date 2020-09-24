Cuttack : As many as 299 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Of the fresh Covid cases in the city, 71 case have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 85 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 143 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of Covid positive cases in the city has increased to 10,875 including 2,659 active cases.

“ Out of the 567 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 299 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 273 recoveries (23 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff”, the CMC tweeted.