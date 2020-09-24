Cuttack covid 19 cases

Cuttack city reports 299 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 10,875

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack : As many as 299 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

Of the fresh Covid cases in the city, 71 case have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 85 cases have been detected from home quarantine and  143 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of Covid positive cases in the city has increased to 10,875 including  2,659 active cases.

Related News

3779 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

Police Arrested 3 Persons While Plotting Loot In…

Thunderstorm, lightning likely in Odisha for next two days

Truck Carrying Half Tonne Ganja From Odisha Seized In Surat;…

“ Out of the 567 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 299 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 273 recoveries (23 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff”, the CMC tweeted.

You might also like
State

India’s largest domain company Net4India closed! Millions of customers are…

State

3779 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

You can withdraw entire PF amount; Here’s how

State

Police Arrested 3 Persons While Plotting Loot In Odisha’s Sundergarh district

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7