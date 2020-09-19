Cuttack: As many as 275 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours , officials said on Saturday.

The fresh positive cases in the city include 83 cases from institutional quarantine centre and 98 from home quartertone and 94 from local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city has reached 9,320, of which 2,344 are active cases.

“Out of the 491 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 275 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” the CMC tweeted.