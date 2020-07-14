Cuttack: Cuttack district has reported as many as 27 new COVID19 cases today informed the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PR Dept.) government of Odisha.

Out of the 27 new Covid cases detected today, 20 cases are of institutional quarantine and 4 cases are of home quarantine and 3 others are local contact cases.

The details are as follows:

20 Cases Institutional Quarantine:

– 17 Cases. Patients and Attendants. (previous contacts of AHRCC patients M Institutional Quarantine).

1. 12 Male patients of the following ages : 45 yrs, 40 yrs, 60 yrs 72 yrs, 45 yrs, 22 yrs, 68 yrs, 34 yrs, 25 yrs, 42 yrs 24 yrs and 37 yrs

2. 5 Female patients of the following ages: 40 yrs, 20 yrs, 42 yrs, 46 yrs, and 55 yrs.

3. 1 case: 36 year old female (Recent travel history to other district)

4. 1 case: 36 year old male

5. 1 case: 50 year old male

4 Cases Home Quarantine:

1 Case, 24 year old Female from Pratap Nagari, Goudasahi [Contact of an earlier reported positive case).

1 Case. 55 year old Female from Pratap Nagari, Goudasahi (Contact of an earlier reported positive case).

1 Case 18 year old Male from Pratap Nagari, Goudasahi (Contact of an earlier reported positive case).

1 Case, 42 years old Male tram Mangala Lane, Shankarpur (Contact of an earlier reported positive case).

8 Local Contact Case :

1 Case, 50 years old Female from Old Rausapatna.

1 Case, 30 years old Male from Old Rausapatna.

1 Case, 56 years old Male from Murad Khan Patna, Jobra (Travel history to a Private hospital).