Cuttack: As many as 257 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Thursday, officials said.

According to the CMC, the new positive cases in the city include 81 from institutional quarantine, 45 from home quarantine and 131 from local contact cases.

With the 357 fresh Covid-19 cases in Cuttack, the total number of positive cases in the city has reached to 8720. The active cases in the city now stands at 2,284, the civic body added.

Out of the 389 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 257 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area), “the CMC tweeted.