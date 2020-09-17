Covid recoveries
Representational image

Cuttack city reports 257 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises to 8720

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  As many as 257 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Thursday, officials said.

According to the CMC, the new positive cases in the  city include 81 from institutional quarantine, 45 from home quarantine and 131 from local contact cases.

With the 357 fresh Covid-19 cases in Cuttack, the total number of positive cases in the city has reached to 8720. The active cases in the city now stands at 2,284, the civic body added.

Related News

Odisha seeks financial assistance of Rs 1100 crore from…

Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi tests positive for Covid-19

3607 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total…

Congress leader Rajkishore Behera quits party ahead of…

Out of the 389 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 257 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area), “the CMC tweeted.

You might also like
State

Odisha seeks financial assistance of Rs 1100 crore from Centre for flood damage

State

Lady cop misbehaved in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, One held

State

Puri MLA Jayanta Sarangi tests positive for Covid-19

State

3607 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recovery reach to 133466

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7