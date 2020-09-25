coronavirus
Representational Image

Cuttack city reports 254 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack : As many as 254 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Of the fresh 254 Covid positives in the city, 64 case have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 57 cases have been detected from home quarantine and  133 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of Covid positive cases in the city has increased to 11,129. While 8,348 Covid patients of the city have recovered, 41 persons have succumbed to the virus so far.  The active cases in the city stands at 2,740.

“Another 172 recoveries (24 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff, ” the CMC tweeted.

 

