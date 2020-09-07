Cuttack covid 19 cases

Cuttack city reports 247 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises to 6422

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 247 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 57 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine centre, while 87 cases detected from home quarantine and 103 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city have increased to 6422 of which 1743 are active cases.

Related News

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone…

East Coast Railway takes elaborate initiatives to contain…

3034 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Aditya Dash death case: Chinmayee files complaint against…

“ Out of the 386 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 247 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 245 recoveries (6 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC  tweeted.

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Nobody has Right to accuse anyone falsely, says Barsha

State

East Coast Railway takes elaborate initiatives to contain Covid-19

State

3034 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

Aditya Dash death case: Chinmayee files complaint against Bidyashree, Bismit and…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7