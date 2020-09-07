Cuttack: As many as 247 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) of Odisha in last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 57 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine centre, while 87 cases detected from home quarantine and 103 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the city have increased to 6422 of which 1743 are active cases.

“ Out of the 386 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 247 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 245 recoveries (6 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.