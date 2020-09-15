Cuttack: As many as 240 fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

The fresh cases in the silver city include 39 from institutional quarantine, 53 from home quarantine and 148 from local contact cases, according to the CMC.

With the 240 new Covid-19 positive cases in Cuttack, the tally in the city has increased to 8,215 of which 2,193 are active cases.

” Out of the 357 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 240 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” the civic body tweeted.