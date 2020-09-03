Cuttack City Reports 237 new Covid-19 cases, Tally reaches 5569

Cuttack: The number of Covid 19 cases reached 5569 in Odisha’s Cuttack with detection of fresh 237 cases in the city in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Thursday.

In a tweet, CMC said, “Out of the 370 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 237 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Another 427 recoveries (2 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff.”

Of the 237 fresh Covid 19 cases in the millennium city, as many as 54 positives have been reported from institutional quarantine centres, while 81 cases have been detected from home quarantine cases and 102 local contact cases.

The active cases in the city have now reached to 1830.