Cuttack: As many as 236 persons have tested positive for in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the CMC, of the new Covid-19 positives in the city, as many as 67 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine centre, while 78 cases have been detected in home quarantine and 91 are local contact cases.

“Out of the 376 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today in Cuttack district, 236 positive cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 71 recoveries (7 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the civic body said.

With this, the total number of corona cases in the city have increased to 6658, of which 1907 are active cases.