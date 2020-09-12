Cuttack covid 19 cases

Cuttack city reports 211 new Covid-19 positives, Tally rises to 7568

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 211 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

According to the CMC, of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the silver city, as many as 50 cases have been  reported from instuitional quarantine, while 68 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 93 are local contact cases.

With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the city has increased to 7568 of which 2184 are active cases.

“Out of the 368 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 211 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 154 recoveries (11 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,”  the CMC tweeted little while ago.

