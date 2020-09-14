Cuttack covid 19 cases

Cuttack city reports 208 new Covid-19 positives, Tally mounts to 7975

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 208 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Monday, taking the tally in the city to 7975, officials said.

The fresh cases in the silver city include 58 from institutional quarantine, 31 from home quarantine and 119 from local contact cases.

Another 150 recoveries in the city (13 September data) have been reported recently, the CMC said.

The active cases in Cuttack stands at 2271.

