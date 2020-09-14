Cuttack: As many as 208 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Monday, taking the tally in the city to 7975, officials said.

The fresh cases in the silver city include 58 from institutional quarantine, 31 from home quarantine and 119 from local contact cases.

Another 150 recoveries in the city (13 September data) have been reported recently, the CMC said.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 367 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 208 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 150 recoveries (13 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/kPFhu5zULk — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 14, 2020

The active cases in Cuttack stands at 2271.