Cuttack city reports 198 new Covid-19 cases, Tally crosses 5000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The number of Coronavirus cases crossed 5000 mark in Odisha’s  Cuttack with detection of fresh 198 cases in the city in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the civic body said, “Out of the 312 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 198 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

Of the 198 fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 67 positives have been reported from institutional quarantine centres. while 57 cases have been detected from home quarantine cases and 74 local contact cases.

The active cases in the city has  now reached to 1863.

