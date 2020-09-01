Cuttack: The number of Coronavirus cases crossed 5000 mark in Odisha’s Cuttack with detection of fresh 198 cases in the city in the last 24 hours, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the civic body said, “Out of the 312 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 198 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 312 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 198 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 318 recoveries (31st August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/ud7f1Jve77 — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) September 1, 2020

Of the 198 fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 67 positives have been reported from institutional quarantine centres. while 57 cases have been detected from home quarantine cases and 74 local contact cases.

The active cases in the city has now reached to 1863.

