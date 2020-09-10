Cuttack: As many as 197 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation area in Odisha, taking the tally of the city to 7093, officials said on Thursday.

According to the CMC, of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 59 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 49 cases are detected from home quarantine and 89 are local contact cases.

“Out of the 392 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 197 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 92 recoveries (9 September data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” said the CMC.