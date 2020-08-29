Cuttack coronavirus

Cuttack city reports 196 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 4571

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 196 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Among the fresh cases, 59 positives have been reported from institutional quarantine centres. while 61 cases have been detected from home quarantine cases and 76 local contact cases in the CMC area.

With this, the city’s total case tally has risen to 4571 of whom 1828 are active cases.

 

