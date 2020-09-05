Cuttack covid 19 cases

Cuttack city reports 184 new Covid-19 cases including 77 local contact cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack:  As many as  184 fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases in the city, as many as 50 cases have been reported from Institutional Quarantine, while 57 cases have been detected from Home Quarantine and 77 are Local Contact Cases.

To date, a total of 5980 COVID-19  cases have been reported from the city, of which , among which 4222 have recovered while 29 persons have succumbed to the deadly virus. The city has now 1729 active cases.

