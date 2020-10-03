Cuttack: As many as 168 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed officials on Saturday.

Of the fresh Covid cases in the city, as many as 67 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 32 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 69 are local contact cases, according to the latest update by the CMC.

So far, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the the city has increased to 12,557. The active cases in Cuttack stands at 2,270, the civic body added.

“Out of the 256 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 168 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 350 recoveries (2 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.