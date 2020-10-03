Covid cases in Cuttack
Active surveillance continues to be carried out at several locations in Cuttack, says CMC

Cuttack city reports 168 new Covid-19 positives including 69 local contact cases

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 168 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha   in the last 24 hours, informed officials on Saturday.

Of the fresh Covid cases in the city, as many as 67 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 32 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 69 are local contact cases, according to the latest update by the CMC.

So far,  the total number of Covid-19 cases in the the city has increased to 12,557. The active cases in Cuttack stands at 2,270, the civic body added.

Related News

Woman Kills Husband In Odisha’s Ganjam, Arrested

4066 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total…

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma at…

People worship boulder that collapses from hill in Odisha’s…

“Out of the 256 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in Cuttack district, 168 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 350 recoveries (2 October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.

 

You might also like
State

Woman Kills Husband In Odisha’s Ganjam, Arrested

State

4066 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total 1,98,194 cured

State

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donates plasma at Cuttack’s SCB

State

People worship boulder that collapses from hill in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7