Cuttack city reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 2437
Cuttack: As many as 167 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)area of Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 2437 , officials said.
Among the fresh positives , 25 cases have been reported from containment zones, while 15 cases have been detected in institutional quarantine centre, 106 cases from home quarantine and 21 local contact case.
With this, the active cases in the city has reached 951.
Out of the 194 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 167 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area).
Another 75 recoveries (16th August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/okqHXsRGaS
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) August 17, 2020