Cuttack: As many as 167 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)area of Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 2437 , officials said.

Among the fresh positives , 25 cases have been reported from containment zones, while 15 cases have been detected in institutional quarantine centre, 106 cases from home quarantine and 21 local contact case.

With this, the active cases in the city has reached 951.