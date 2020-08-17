Covid cases in Cuttack
Rapid antigen testing camps are being set-up at several areas in Cuttack

Cuttack city reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 2437

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 167 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC)area of Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the city to 2437 , officials said.

Among the fresh positives , 25 cases have been reported from containment zones, while 15 cases have been detected in institutional quarantine centre, 106 cases from home quarantine and 21  local contact case.

With this, the active cases in the city has reached 951.

 

You might also like
State

BMC Asks Shopkeepers To Shun Customers Violating COVID-19 Norms In Bhubaneswar

State

Rs 712 crore fake GST invoice racket in Odisha: Kingpin Kashmira Kumar Agrawal…

State

BMC conducts special COVID-19 testing camp for persons with disabilities in…

State

1503 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 43779

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

https://kalingatv.com/

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7