Cuttack city reports 162 new Covid-19 cases, tally mounts to 2678
Cuttack: As many as 162 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha on Wednesday, officials said.
“Out of the 222 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 162 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” CMC tweeted.
Among the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, 31 cases have been reported from the institutional quarantine centre, while 69 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 62 local contact cases.
With this, the tally of positive cases in the city have reached to 2678 with 1018 active cases.
