Cuttack: As many as 114 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Of the fresh positive cases in the city, 34 cases were institutional quarantine cases including 19 from SCB medical isolation ward, while 47 cases were home quarantine and 33 local contact cases.

“Another 98 recoveries (22nd August data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff, ” the CMC tweeted.