Cuttack: As many as 112 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the CMC said in a tweet on Thursday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 28 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 31 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 53 are local contact cases, according to the latest update made by the CMC.

#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area) Out of the 186 new COVID19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 112 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area). Another 95 recoveries (14th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/xFlyDGjyhv — CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) October 15, 2020

With this, the total Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 13,863 including the 872 active cases.