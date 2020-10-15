Corona cases in Cuttack

Cuttack city reports 112 new Covid-19 cases, Active cases stand at 872

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 112 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the CMC said in a tweet on Thursday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 28 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 31 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 53 are local contact cases, according to the latest update made by the CMC.

 

With this, the total Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 13,863 including the 872 active cases.

You might also like
State

2772 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries reach 2,38,535

State

Want a cheapest bike with high mileage in low petrol consumption? Here’s is the best…

State

7th Pay Commission: These Government Employees Get Diwali Gift! Read More

State

You can get 36 thousand rupees pension every month by just doing this

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.