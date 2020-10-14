Cuttack Covid19 cases

Cuttack city reports 111 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to 13,751

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 111 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the CMC said in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Of the fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 23 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 36 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 52 are local contact cases, according to the latest update made by the CMC.

With this, the total Covid-19 cases of the city has reached to 13,751 including the 855 active cases.

