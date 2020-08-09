Cuttack: As many as 122 persons have been tested positive for Covid-19 in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha, taking to the tally of positive cases in the city to 1668, Officials said on Sunday.

” Out of the 177 new COVID-19 +ve cases reported today in #Cuttack district, 122 +ve cases belong to Cuttack city (CMC area),” CMC tweeted this afternoon.

Among the fresh Covid cases in the city, as many as 32 cases have been reported from Malgodown area , while 11 cases detected from institutional quarantine, 48 cases from home quarantine and 31 local contact cases.

The active cases in the silver city now stand at 844.