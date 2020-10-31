Cuttack coronavirus
Cuttack city records 64 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 14,839

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: As many as 64 persons have tested positive for Covid-19  in Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the CMC on Saturday.

Of the fresh 64 Covid-19 positive cases in the city, as many as 18 cases have been reported from institutional quarantine, while 15 cases have been detected from home quarantine and 31 are local contact cases.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the city has increased to 14,839, out which 13,952 persons have recovered from Covid-19 while 68 persons succumbed to the virus.

At present, the active cases in the city stand at 819, the civic body said.

” Another 57 recoveries (30th October data) have been reported recently! KUDOS to all doctors & healthcare staff,” the CMC tweeted.

