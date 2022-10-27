Cuttack: Cabin lit on fire and destroyed

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
cabin lit on fire

Narasinghpur: In a horrific incident, some troublemakers lit a cabin on fire late at night. The incident happened at Alara village that comes under Narasinghpur police station in Cuttack district.

According to the reports, someone lit a shop on fire late at night. As a result of this, many of the goods present inside the cabin were burnt and completely ruined.

The shop that was burnt belonged to one Madhia Dhalua.

According to his statement, he closed his shop and went home at night. Following that someone reached his shop late at night around 2 AM and lit the cabin on fire.

