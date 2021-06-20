Cuttack, Bargarh sees the highest Covid deaths in Odisha

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: New Indian Express

Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Sunday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Five deaths each reported from Cuttack and Bargarh districts, Four deaths each reported from Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Rayagada districts, three deaths each from Ganjam, Khordha and Jharsuguda districts, two each from Puri, Bolangir and Sundergarh districts and one each from Angul, Malkangiri and Nayagarh districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,590.

