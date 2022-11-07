Cuttack baliyatra updates: Commissionerate police makes arrangements

Cuttack: Large-scale arrangements have been made for the upcoming historical Baliyatra of Cuttack which is slated to start tomorrow.

While interacting with the media persons the Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said that the security of the visitors shall be given utmost importance.

The Cuttack DCP informed that:

As many as 50 platoons police force shall be deployed. There shall be separate security arrangements for the upper and the lower baliyatra grounds. There shall be a total of 20 police-aid posts. There shall be as many as four police support centers (One in the upper field and three in the lower field) There shall be special traffic arrangements of traffic between the two fields of baliyatra. The immersion of idols shall take place from November 8 to November 10 in Cuttack city, whereas it shall be November 13 in Barang area. The DCP further said that there shall be special arrangements for the peaceful immersion of idols. All the shops in baliyatra shall be shut down by 10 pm. ‘Police Sakhi’ or women police officers shall be appointed for the special protection of women visitors.

As per reports, in the last Baliyatra that was held in the year 2019 there was a financial transaction of as much as Rs. 15 crores. This year there shall be a business target of Rs. 25 crores.