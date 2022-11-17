Cuttack Baliyatra ends today, huge crowd expected

Cuttack: The historic Baliyatra in Cuttack which has drawn lakhs of visitors on a daily basis is scheduled to come to an end today, that is on November 17, 2022.

The fare has been organized by the Government of Odisha after a gap of two years post the Covid pandemic. Hence, the excitement among the visitors was manifold.

Since today is the last day of the historic Cuttack Baliyatra huge crowds are expected to throng the fare today.

Baliyatra was supposed to end on November 16 but the government authorities decided to extend it by one day that is till November 17.

It is noteworthy that, on November 15 the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had appealed to the Odisha government for an extension of the Baliyatra for two more days considering the excitement and the interest of people.

Later that day, the administration decided to extend Baliyatra just by one day keeping in mind the security issues associated with the fare, much to the disappointment of people.

People had however expected that the fare would be extended by the Government of Odisha till Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that huge crowds are expected to flock the fare today since the prices of items are generally lower on the concluding day.