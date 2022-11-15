Cuttack Bali Yatra enters Guinness Book of World Records as students make 23,000 paper boats in 35 minutes

Cuttack: Bringing laurels to the State, Cuttack Bali Yatra has made it to the Guiness Book of World Records today after students from 22 educational institutions successfully made 23,000 paper boats in 35 minutes in an event today to commemorate the past glory of Odisha.

As per reports, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had organised an event at Barabati Stadium on Tuesday where students from 22 institutions made 23,000 paper boats merely in 35 minutes. Earlier, the record was 1304 paper boats. However, this time the record number has hugely surpassed the earlier record.

Organised at the premises of the famous Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the scene of children making colourful paper boats was enchanting. About 2079 students from 22 educational institutes of Cuttack participated in the event and made 23,000 paper boats in 35 minutes.

A team of officials from the Head Quarter of Guinness Book of World Records were present at the spot to check whether the process of creating the world record was as prescribed by Guinness Book or not.

Bali Yatra narrates the past glory of the history and tradition of erstwhile Odisha when our traders, called sadhavas were travelling to far places through the sea route for trading. These journeys were made on huge boats. To commemorate that past glory the event had been organised.

As per reports, CMC had systematically arranged the event. The students had been given prior training on paper boat making in school and college level. An Agency had been assigned with the task of conducting the training. A budget of Rs 30 lakh had been sanctioned for the preparation and event. While more than 50 officers supervised the paper boat making process during the event, nobody else, besides the students, were allowed inside the stadium so that the process should not be hampered. After completion of the event CMC Mayor, Commissioner, DCP, Cuttack Collector and other officers celebrated the achievement.