Cuttack Badambadi Bus Stand to be shifted to Khan Nagar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Cuttack: The Badambadi bus stand in Cuttack will be shifted to Khan Nagar. This was intimated by  RDC Central Range, Anil Kumar Samal. Odisha 5T secretary VK Pandian had visited Cuttack at the wee hour of the day today and discussed about it.

Besides, the Biswanath Library in Khan Nagar will also be shifted. The library will also be renovated and will be equipped with modern technology.

This apart, the road in between Badambadi and Link rod will also be developed.

