Cuttack: Auto driver attempts to rape woman on pretext of giving lift, throws her off vehicle for resisting

Cuttack: An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly attempted to rape a woman on the pretext of giving her lift and threw her off the vehicle for resisting his rape bid in Odisha’s Cuttack district last night.

As per reports, the woman, who is said to be a resident of Patia area in Bhubaneswar had gone to Nischintakoili of Cuttack district to tie rakhi to her brother on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan yesterday.

At around 8 PM, the woman was standing on the roadside in Nischintakoili with the aim to catch the bus to return to Bhubaneswar. In the meantime, the accused came in an auto-rickshaw and offered to give her lift up to Cuttack.

As it was too late, the woman trusted him and accepted his offer. However, when they reached near Tangi-Choudwar, the accused took a jungle road and attempted to rape her. He then threw her off the speeding vehicle as she protested his rape bid and raised an alarm for help. The accused soon fled the spot fearing being caught up by the people.

Some passersby and locals spotted the woman lying in a pool of blood and informed about the matter to the local police station.

Soon, a team of cops rescued the woman in a critical condition and admitted her at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter and are trying to trace the accused auto-rickshaw driver.