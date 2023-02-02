Cuttack: Artificial colour being added to make white peas look green: Watch

Cuttack: The Food safety Department of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in Odisha has been conducting raids in different food stalls, fast food kiosks, restaurants, hotels and other forms of eateries in the silver city for the last two days. During these raids the authorities have found startling ways of adulterating foods and food materials that are being adopted by some traders.

It has been reportedly found during the raids that artificial green colour is being added to white peas to make it look green. Being attracted by the green colour people are buying it. However, as foods prepared using such peas will be consumed, it may lead to lethal diseases including cancer, experts have opined.

It has also been complained that the artificial red colour (commonly known as Mundaphata ranga in Odia) is being added to pakoda to give it an attractive look. Besides, it has also been complained that stale foods are being sold in some fast food shops, food trucks and kiosks. After consuming such chemical added foods people are likely to fall ill.

The Food Safety Department of CMC is testing the quality of food that is being sold in the eateries in Cuttack. Yesterday as many as 20 such eateries were fined as they were selling adulterated or stale food. CMC also sealed three fast food hotels for selling adulterated food.