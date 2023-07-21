Cuttack: Accused jumps into Mahanadi River to escape from police custody

Cuttack: In a surprising incident, a man, who was an accused of a robbery case reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi River with a bid to escape from police custody in Cuttack today.

Cuttack’s Cantonment Police had detained one Sankarshan Behera for his alleged link in a loot case. However, while he was being taken to the police station, the accused pushed the cops and jumped into the Mahanadi River to escape from the police custody.

Soon, cops swung into action and launched a search operation to trace Behera. However, till the filing of this report, they were clueless regarding his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, a video of Behara jumping into the river to escape from police custody has gone viral.

On the other hand, Behara’s family members alleged that he has been framed in a false case and subjected to mental and physical tortures at the hands of the cops, which was refuted by the police officers.

Cuttack Additional DCP said that a probe will be initiated to find out under what circumstances Behara escaped from the police custody.