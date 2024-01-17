Cuttack: 960 litres of country liquor seized, two arrested

Cuttack: Excise officials today seized 960 litres of country liquor from near the Bellevue Square in Cuttack City and arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, a special squad of the Excise Department inspected a Bolero car at the Bellevue Square and seized 960 litres of the country liquor from the vehicle.

The officers also arrested two persons from the spot whom they identified as Deepak Panda and Gautam Pradhan from Tigiria area of Cuttack district. Both of them were forwarded to the court after their arrest.

The market value of the seized country liquor is assumed to be over Rs 3 lakh, said sources adding that the inspection was conducted while the liquor was being smuggled to Cuttack City from Athagarh area.