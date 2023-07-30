Cut-off date for enrollment of Odisha farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2023 is extended, check details

Bhubaneswar: The government of India today extended the cut-off date for enrollment of Odisha farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif 2023. This was informed by the Union Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, in a letter to the Director of Agriculture & Food Production of Odisha.

The deadline to enrollment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2023 was ending today but the central government extended the date to August 5, 2023 following the request by Odisha government.

Loanee & non-loanee farmers can now register through Banks/PACS/LAMPCS, CSCs, Insurance Company agents, and NCIP Portal before the 5th of August.

It is to be noted here that Odisha government has decided to bear farmers’ insurance share upto 2 Hectares.

The Centre observed that the implementing Insurance Companies i.e. AIC of India. Future General, SBI General Insurance and Reliance General Insurance Company operating in the state of Odisha have also consented to the extension of the cut-off date via email, to ensure maximum coverage of the farmers as well.

Taking into consideration the interest of the farmers in the State, the Government approved extending the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers for all crops notified under PMFBY from 31st July 2023 to 5th August 2023. The Govt of India premium share shall be payable during the extended period, the letter read.

The Centre also urged the Odisha Government to take utmost care in eliminating moral hazards and anti-selection during the extended period, in compliance with the Operational Guidelines.

Notably, Dr Arabinda K Padhi, the Principal Secretary Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment had written a letter to the CEO of PMFBY to extend the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers under PMFBY for Kharif 2023 citing the inability of farmers to enrol themselves due to delay in notification and implementation new technologies.