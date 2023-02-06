Custodial death in Odisha: Ranger along with 7 others detained

Athagarh: As many as seven (7) forest personnel including the Ranger have been detained in Athagarh police station due to the death of a person in the custody of the Ranger.

The man was picked up by the forest officials yesterday on suspicion of killing an elephant. However, the man died in the custody of the Ranger.

According to the information received yesterday, a dead elephant was found in the Badamba range and its teeth were cut off. A man named Dhaneshwar Behera (59) of Khuntukanta Satgochiya village was picked up by the Bodamba range forest officials on charges of elephant poaching and cutting off tusks.

The man died suspiciously while in the custody of the Ranger. As a result, the Athagarh police have detained seven forest personnel, including a ranger, in the police station and are questioning them.

Further details awaited in this matter.