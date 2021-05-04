Custodial Death In Golanthara Police Station: Cops Suspended, IIC Transferred

Ganjam: Following the alleged suicide by a man inside Golanthara Police Station in Ganjam district, two cops of the station were suspended while the IIC of the station was transferred on Tuesday.

According to reports, ASI PC Acharya and Constable DP Jena of the police station were suspended for neglecting their duties. On the other hand, the IIC of the police station has been transferred for his sheer negligence.

The Berhampur SP along with Southern Range DIG inspected the crime spot and took the stern steps towards the cops of the police station.

In the meanwhile, a special team has been formed under the supervision of Additional SP in order to conduct investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy to mention that a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to death inside Golanthara Police Station on Monday. The deceased was identified as Ganesha Dakua from Rangipura village under Golanthara police limits. He was arrested in connection to a brawl in his village and was brought to the Golanthara police station for questioning.