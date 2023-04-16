Curfew timing relaxed in Sambalpur, details here

Sambalpur district administration relaxed curfew timings in Sambalpur Town on Sunday as the situation is under control and no untoward incident was reported in the last 48 hours.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Curfew timing relaxed in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Sambalpur district administration relaxed curfew timings in Sambalpur Town on Sunday as the situation is under control and no untoward incident was reported in the last 48 hours.

As per the order passed by the Sambalpur sub-collector, the curfew timings have been relaxed from 7.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.30 PM to 6 PM.

However, there will be no change in other restrictions imposed during the curfew period, said the order.

Subadh Nayak 8782 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.