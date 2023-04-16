Curfew timing relaxed in Sambalpur, details here

Sambalpur: Sambalpur district administration relaxed curfew timings in Sambalpur Town on Sunday as the situation is under control and no untoward incident was reported in the last 48 hours.

As per the order passed by the Sambalpur sub-collector, the curfew timings have been relaxed from 7.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.30 PM to 6 PM.

However, there will be no change in other restrictions imposed during the curfew period, said the order.