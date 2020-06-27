Curfew to be imposed in Puri for Bahuda Yatra: See details

Puri: Curfew to be imposed in Puri district of Odisha keeping in view the upcoming Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 1. The curfew will be imposed from 10 pm of June 30 to remain in force till 10 pm of July 2, intimated Puri Collector Balwant Singh.

Other than for medical urgency and other emergency, vehicular movement to Puri will be restricted during the span of the curfew while all the roads leading to Puri will be sealed.

We have requested owners of hotels, lodges, Dharmasalas and chief of religious institutions not to allow outsiders to stay from Bahuda Yatra day till Niladri Bije.

“We will do a detailed survey on the houses and business set ups by the side of Badadanda. They will not be allowed to keep any outsiders. During the survey if any house or business institution will be found allowing any outsiders, action will be taken as per the Supreme Court guideline,” the Dist Collector said.

The famous Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be celebrated on July 1 followed by Suna Besha on July 2 while the ‘Adharapana’ ritual will be executed on July 3 and Niladri Bije will be on July 4.

Thanking residents of Puri for their cooperation during Rath Yatra, Singh requested everybody to watch Bahuda Yatra on TV at home.