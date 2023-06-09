CT & GST raid at transport company in Cuttack

Cuttack: The Commercial Tax (CT) and Goods and Service Tax (GST) Enforcement team is conducting a raid at a private company in the Manguli area of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Friday.

The private company has been identified as Anand Cargo Pvt Ltd, a transport company at Manguli Chakk of the district.

The raid is being conducted over suspicion of non-filing of Goods and Service tax on the stated annual turnover ratio. Nearly 20 officials are engaged in the raid.

Sources said that the enforcement team has reportedly seized various important documents of the agency and is verifying them to ascertain whether the company avoided paying the GST.