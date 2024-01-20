Crypto Currency fraud busted in Odisha’s Balangir, 7 held

Balangir: A high profile Crypto Currency fraud that involved crores of rupees, was busted in Balangir district of Odisha on Saturday. As many as 7 people have been arrested in this connection along with main accused Prashanta Meher.

Balangir Police have got a big success by busting the high profile crypto currency fraud that was going on in Sudpada area of Balangir Town under Town Police Station limit. While the head office of this illegal trade was at Sudpada, Police have arrested as many as seven persons including the main accused Prashanta Meher.

Very costly vehicles as well as Rs 8.34 lakh has been seized from the accused.

Reportedly, the illegal trade was going on in international level involving many countries. The accused were luring the customers by falsely promising them to take on international holiday, lavish trips to countries like Dubai and Thailand. And by running this illegal trade, Prashanta had alleged earned crores of rupees.

The Superintendent of Police in Balangir Nishikesh Khillari informed the matter in a press meet today after the arrest of 7 persons was made. Further investigation of the case is underway.