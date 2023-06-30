CRUT to launch Mo Bus Services on 13 New Routes in 3 cities of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will launch it Mo Bus services on 13 new routes in three major cities of Odisha from July 1.

The CRUT informed that the new routes have been selected for providing Mo Bus services based on the feedback from the commuters. The routes are designed to enhance connectivity in Bhubaneswar Urban Transport Area (BUTA), Cuttack Urban Transport Area (CUTA) and Puri Urban Transport Area (PUTA).

Through surveys, CRUT is seeking the inputs and opinions of its commuters to identify areas where Mo Bus services can be expanded to make public transport more accessible.

Earlier, CRUT confirmed that Mo Bus transport facility will be provided in rural areas under Laxmi scheme. In the first phase, buses will ply in six districts. At the same time, with the aim to provide improved city bus services, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved to extend the Mo Bus services to the districts of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Ganjam covering nine cities of the State.

Here are the details of the 13 new routes of Mo Bus: