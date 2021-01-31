CRUT Introduces ‘Mo Bus’ On New Route, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) introduced the ‘Mo Bus’ services on a new route on Sunday.

The CRUT, which runs public transport bus services in Bhubaneswar and from Bhubaneswar to nearby places including Cuttack, Khurda and Puri, on its Twitter handle informed that the new Route 34 will connect Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) to Balakati.

The bus services on the new Route 34 would begin from February 1 (tomorrow), it added.

The CRUT further said that Route 11 will now operate from Nandan Vihar to Bhubaneswar Railway Station (Master Canteen) from tomorrow.

Have a look at the new route: