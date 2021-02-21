CRUT Extends Mo Bus Services In Two Routes; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the sole public bus transport provider, on Sunday extended the Mo Bus services in two routes.

The CRUT on it Twitter handle informed that the Mo Bus services extended in route no 30 and 34.

While the Route 30 will operate till Chatabar via Kateni Square and Mendhasal, route 34 is extended till Sai Hospital, Balakati via Balakati Post Office and Dulladei Temple.

The route extension of Mo Bus Services will come into force from February 22 (tomorrow).