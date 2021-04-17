CRUT Changes ‘Mo Bus’ Timetable As Night Curfew Begins In Bhubaneswar & Cuttack, Check Details Here

Mo Bus to Puri

Bhubaneswar:  The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), the sole public bus transport provider, on Saturday, changed the timetable of ‘Mo Bus’ services in view of night curfew in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

According to the CRUT, the buses will run only for 12 hours. While the first bus will leave from the origin point at 7 AM, the last bus will leave at 7 PM.

The new timetable of the ‘Mo Bus’ services will come into effect from tomorrow (April 18).

Here is the new timetable: 

 

Here is the MoBus schedule for Route 32,33,34,50,51& 70.

